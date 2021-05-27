Cancel
David Osborne Continues to See Potential in Digital Currencies and Other Disruptive Investments

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving and investing for the future is incredibly important and having a seasoned investment professional by your side can help you reach your goals. One individual that has helped many clients over the years is David Walter Osborne. While Osborne has focused on traditional investments in the past, he is continuing to focus more on investing in digital currencies and other disruptive investments. There are several reasons why these investments are intriguing to him and other investors that are looking to maximize returns.

Marketsambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: Investing ‘in currency with dog’ makes sense to this section?

The adage, “You work hard for your money and your money should work hard for you,” will, perhaps, never age with time. Investing is important, if not critical, to make your money work for you. Until a few years back, the masses mostly relied only on stocks and physical assets like gold and property as investments. In fact, for the older generations, the traditional array of assets is a go-to option on any given day.
Economycryptonews.com

Thinkers Suggest Launching a Pan-Central American Digital Currency

El Salvador’s pending adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender has set Central American thinkers to question whether the region could seek to compete with other economies by launching a joint-central bank-run digital currency for use around the region. In a column for the Salvadorian newspaper La Prensa Gráfica, Claudio...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

BIS optimistic about central bank digital currencies

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has reaffirmed its support for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a report titled “CBDCs: an opportunity for the monetary system,” BIS researchers argued that sovereign digital currencies offered “the unique advantages of central bank money.”. According to the report, CBDCs are the embodiment...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bank for International Settlements backs Central Bank Digital Currencies

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has given full approval to the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), saying they are needed to modernize finance. The BIS, which is often called the central bank to the world’s central banks, set out recommendations on June 23 as to how a...
Benzinga

Israel's Central Bank Experiments With Ethereum-Based Digital Currency

The Bank of Israel is experimenting with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) technology as a substrate for its central bank digital currency (CBDC). What Happened: According to a Wednesday Globes report, the central bank already issued digital currency for internal testing on a private blockchain network based on Ethereum software. As of...
Public Healthinformation-age.com

Digital disruption in a post-COVID landscape

Alex James, CTO of Ascent, discusses what will drive the next wave of digital disruption in a post-COVID landscape. ‘Disruption’ is cited as the driving force behind many of today’s most celebrated business success stories. As a startup objective, for instance, the concept implies many things, not least that the proposition is so innovative or prescient that it can overturn embedded market norms that previously seemed untouchable. Ever since it first gained widespread attention in the mid-1990s, the idea of ‘disruptive innovation’ has been appropriated the world over, when in reality, relatively few organisations can back their words up with bottom-line achievements. But taken at face value, delivering radical disruption has the potential to be hugely successful post-COVID.
CurrenciesBrookings Institution

Digital currencies are transforming the future of money

Digital currencies like Bitcoin often make headlines for the massive swings in their value, but beyond the intrigue of skyrocketing and plummeting prices the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies poses serious questions for financial institutions and monetary policy. Eswar Prasad joins David Dollar for a conversation on the digitalization of money and what digital currencies could mean for the future of cash, international payments, and the strength of the U.S. dollar. Prasad also explains why some central banks have hesitated to introduce digital currencies while others have embraced them.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Digital Currency Group Buying $50M of Ethereum Classic Grayscale Shares

DCG will buy shares in a Grayscale trust that holds Ethereum Classic. The purchase follows a similar one earlier this year in which DGC bought Bitcoin shares. Digital Currency Group (DCG) on Monday announced it would buy $50 million worth of ETCG—a stock owned by its subsidiary, Grayscale, that is a proxy for owning Ethereum Classic.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China's central bank calls for tougher measures on digital currencies

The People's Bank of China has held talks with a number of Chinese banks and financial institutions, urging them to thoroughly screen clients? accounts for cryptocurrency transactions, and cut relevant payment links. "Speculative trading in virtual currencies roils economic and financial order, spawns the risks of criminal activities such as...
Marketsmondovisione.com

Clearstream: Successful Trransactions Of Securities With Central Bank Digital Currency

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, LuxCSD and Seba Bank tested use of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for securities transactions. Conducted by Banque de France, the delivery of securities in the European platform, TARGET2-Securities (T2S) against a payment in CBDC was successfully tested. Banque de France successfully used Central Bank Digital...
Marketsu.today

CBDC Director, Tom Mutton, Makes Critical Statement About Digital Currencies

Bank of England CBDC director, Tom Mutton, made important statements about digital currencies. He stressed that the digitalization of currency produced by the central bank could have many benefits in the future. Mutton also added that CBDCs will benefit the future development of the UK and become the most secure currency in the world in terms of security.
Marketsthepaypers.com

The ASEAN Financial Innovation Network launches digital currency sandbox

The ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN) has launched a digital currency sandbox so that banks and fintechs can experiment with central bank digital currency applications. The not-for-profit entity jointly formed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the International Finance Corporation and the Asean Bankers Association has partnered with global...
Forbes

Central Bank Digital Currencies: A Solution In Search Of A Problem

Politico reports that the Fed is taking “what may be the first significant step toward launching its own virtual currency,” a move that the American Bankers Association opposes. Still, according to Politico, a “fully digital version of the U.S. dollar” now has bipartisan interest in Congress “because of its potential benefits for consumers who don’t have bank accounts.”
Economycoingeek.com

China’s digital currency mining crackdown continues

China’s Sichuan Province is forcing electricity suppliers to stop providing service to digital currency miners by June 25th at the latest. On June 18th, Sichuan published a document that named 26 of the province’s largest cryptocurrency miners by name and requested that their electricity providers stop supplying power to them. This event comes just a few weeks after China’s State Council said that digital currency mining was a financial risk and that the digital currency mining sector needed increased monitoring.
HackerNoon

Accessing and Using APIs: API Disruption in the Digital Economy

In the digital economy, survival and progress rely on a company’s ability to adapt to the digital climate. At the heart of the strategy of most successful digital companies are APIs - application programming interfaces - that enhance mobile experiences, connect companies online, and enable platform business models. The idea...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Can crypto currencies such as Ethereum disrupt business of banking?

DeFi is short for “decentralised finance”, an umbrella term for a variety of financial applications in cryptocurrency or blockchain geared towards disrupting and replacing financial intermediaries such as banks. Users instead have the ability to transfer, trade, invest and transact peer to peer using decentralised money that can be programmed for automated activities through ‘smart contract’ functionality. Since January 2020, DeFi has grown exponentially from a Total Value Locked of approximately $0.7 billion to nearly $60 billion at the time of writing.