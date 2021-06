ST. GEORGE —Retirees’ student loan debt has skyrocketed in the last decade. Recently published studies on the state of debt in America reveals that nearly 3 million American adults age 60 and older currently have outstanding student loan debt, up from a high of 700,000 in 2005. Surveys indicate that over 70% of this debt is for loans taken out by parents or grandparents to help finance a child or grandchild’s education.