Irvine, CA

Cloudvirga Bought By Stewart

By Kevin Costelloe
Orange County Business Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) has bought Cloudvirga, a cloud-based mortgage software company in Irvine. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cloudvirga was co-founded by Orange County entrepreneur Kyle Kamrooz. “We are excited about the opportunity to join Stewart at this important time in our industry,” said Kamrooz, the Cloudvirga...

www.ocbj.com
Local
California Business
Business
Business
