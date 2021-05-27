Cancel
Cynthiana, KY

Museum offers summer Art-i-FACT fun card

Cynthiana Democrat
 18 days ago

Once again student treasure hunters will have to wait another year before the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum will be able to offer its Great Museum Treasure Hunt. While grateful that COVID cases have lessened in recent months and more businesses in the community are fully opening, the often overwhelming number of participants that visit the museum during the hunt still makes it impossible to safely keep treasure hunters socially distanced. Plans are for the Great Museum Treasure Hunt to return in the Summer of 2022.

