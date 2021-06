We saw closes in the green almost completely across the board, with the sole miss being the Nasdaq, which came in -0.01% on the day (so close!). Otherwise, we got +0.41% gains on the Dow for the day, +0.11% for the S&P 500 and +1.06% on the Russell 2000 — the second-straight day the small-cap index was far ahead of the other major indexes. Indexes sagged for most of the day following a strong open.