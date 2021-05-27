Cancel
The Collision of Car Accidents and Physical Health: 5 Ways a Motor Vehicle Accident Can Affect Your Body

By Jenna Walter
imcgrupo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiping memories of a motor vehicle accident with your psychological windshield wipers can pose a nearly impossible challenge. The sounds, sensations, and experiences embed into your psyche, forcing you to deal with flashbacks of shattered glass and dented passenger-side doors. Much like the psychological impacts, the injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident can last a lifetime. If you’ve been involved in a car accident that resulted in an injury, a personal injury attorney like this can help you along this bumpy ride.

www.imcgrupo.com
Trafficlegalreader.com

Common Types of Injuries Sustained in a Motor Vehicle Accident

Motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of spinal cord injuries. If you were injured in motor vehicle accident, the best way to pursue the personal and financial recovery you deserve may be by filing a personal injury claim with an experienced attorney. Injuries can be minor or serious. For...
Traffictheintelligentdriver.com

5 Ways to Prevent a Car Accident

Car accidents are dreadful, cause severe injuries and lead to financial struggles. Every year car crash cases are increasing. So, can you do something to prevent these accidents? In this article, you will find some tips on how to prevent car accidents. However, sometimes other drivers may cause the accident...
Traffictheintelligentdriver.com

Can You Sue a Self-Driving Car That Causes a Car Accident?

We recognize self-driving cars in cartoons about the future, but now they are a part of our reality. While completely self-driving vehicles have yet to reach the market, many contain technology for self-driving elements. As more and more cars with self-driving features populate the roadways, there is an increasing question of liability in the event of a car accident. While the technology is new on self-driving cars, an experienced personal injury attorney knows that most self-driving vehicles still require human supervision for safe operation. If you were injured by a self driving car, look for a car accident lawyer near you that offers a free consultation.
Carslegalexaminer.com

The Damages in Your Motorcycle Accident Case

“Damages” is a broad term for the losses that may be recoverable in an accident claim. Generally, they fall into two categories: economic damages and non-economic damages. Possible damages in your motorcycle accident claim include:. Economic damages: These are losses with a clear monetary value. Medical bills. Lost wages. Loss...
Traffictriad-city-beat.com

Questions About Traffic Collisions and Car Accident Lawyers

Traffic collisions can prove to have unexpected consequences and the only way one can avoid such incidents is by following traffic rules and regulations. If you or any family member is involved in a serious road accident, he/she must avoid making controversial statements to the authorities. Secondly, the affected victim should be shifted to the nearest hospital urgently, and then all legal proceedings and paperwork should be handled. In case of any traffic collisions, you are advised to make prompt contact with a professional car accident lawyer.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Driver injured in single-vehicle accident in Effingham County

A Chicago woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Watson Township Thursday. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Sallie M. Wettstein, 23, was driving a white 2010 Honda north on 1200th St. at 7:17 a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road. She overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip three times and land on its passenger side.
TrafficMirror

One dead in two-vehicle accident on Loop Road

Two vehicles collided early Friday morning on Loop Road, resulting in one death and one person injured, Blair Township Police Chief Roger White said. “The incident is still under investigation,” White said. “The accident occurred near Manor Park Drive at about 6:24 a.m.”. Additional details will be released after police...
Trafficsnntv.com

Are You Prepared To Deal With A Car Accident?

Originally Posted On: Are You Prepared To Deal With A Car Accident?. While driving is an experience that many people enjoy and do every day, it’s also very dangerous and many people are caught in accidents every day. Not every accident results in serious injuries, but serious damage can be done regardless, and it will have an effect on the people involved in an accident. One of the major problems with driving on the road is that everyone has to be aware of what’s going on around them. Even if you’re the most cautious driver on the road, you have to be able to trust all of the other drivers around you. Others can be unpredictable, and that’s what makes driving so dangerous.
Charlotte, NCcharlottenc.gov

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in the Westover Division

​Charlotte, N.C. – (Saturday, May 22, 2021) – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in the 2000 block of West Boulevard in the Westover Division. On May 22, 2021, shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a...
Trafficnorwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Three-Vehicle Car Accident Causes Damage but No Injuries

The NYPD confirmed an accident involving three vehicles occurred at Fordham Road and Webster Avenue on the border of Fordham Manor and Fordham Heights, last weekend. Police said the three impacted vehicles included a parked 2006 Acura, a 2021 Toyota, and a second 2006 Acura. According to eye witness reports,...
TrafficThe Auto Chanel

7 Crucial Mistakes That You Can Make After a Car Accident

Getting into a car accident can be a scary experience for many. To protect yourself and safeguard your rights, you must be aware of what you need to do if you get involved in a car accident. Making the wrong decision or action can make the situation much worse and can ruin your chances of getting the compensation that you deserve. Here are some of the biggest mistakes you can make after a car accident and how you can avoid them.
Public Safetytheintelligentdriver.com

4 Ways Scammers Stage Car Accidents

Protecting your car against theft and damage via insurance is one of the most financially responsible things a car owner can do. However, there are times when you take all necessary precautions and still experience trouble. A report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that insurance fraud costs U.S....
Public Safetygoodmenproject.com

4 Common Car Accident Scams

— Wherever is money flowing, con artists are sure to gather, and the road is no different. The high cost of vehicles and prevalence of collision insurance means there are many opportunities for scammers to take advantage and put some cash into their pockets. Understanding the common forms that car accident scams take is crucial to avoid falling for these traps and being on the hook for a high payout.
TrafficSand Hills Express

Car Accident at Channel Road Intersection

A Monday accident between what appeared to be a pickup truck and a car happened along the Channel Road intersection. There were no signs of any injuries from the people involved as they were talking with police not long after the accident happened. No word yet as to what the...
Grant County, WIwglr.com

Two Vehicle Accident with Injuries in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department has released details of a two-vehicle accident with injuries last week near Fennimore. Three people were injured in the crash on Highway 61 shortly after 6:30pm on Friday May 21st. According to a sheriff’s office report, a van driven by 34 year old Vanessa Lee of Boscobel slowed and came to a stop in the southbound lane of Highway 61 while waiting to turn left. The man driving directly behind the van, 36-year-old Mitchell McGraw of Boscobel, failed to notice the van stopped and rear-ended the van. The van was then pushed into the northbound lane of Highway 61 where it came to a rest. McGraw’s vehicle continued south on the highway roughly 100 yards before stopping in a ditch. Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene. Vanessa Lee and another occupant in the van, 34 year old Hayden Lee of Boscobel, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. McGraw suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Gunderson Boscobel Hospital. McGraw was cited for fourth-offense operating after revocation, inattentive driving, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Trafficlegalreader.com

5 Easy Ways to How to Find the Best Car Accident Attorney

If you want a more solid recommendation, go for a reliable referral. Encountering a car accident can bring you personal health injury, property damage, and, mainly, your car’s damage. It’s about a lot of expenses and losses at a time that you can hardly bear. Even if you have insurance, you don’t have the guarantee always to get the maximum coverage.
Ridgeway, NCwarrenrecord.com

Three-vehicle accident

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 1 south in the Ridgeway area early Thursday afternoon, May 27. Motorists should expect delays as crews continue to work at the scene.