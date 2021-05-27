Opinion: George Floyd’s death was not a sacrifice but it was a mirror into this country’s soul

Glass Blake is director of Generation Justice, a youth-led activism, organizing and advocacy organization. She lives in Southeastern San Diego. I heard a law enforcement leader say, “Change does not come without tragedy.” I heard a congressional leader thank George Floyd for sacrificing his life for justice. George Floyd did not sacrifice his life, his life was stolen. He did not die voluntarily, he wanted to live. We know because we watched him beg for his life until his last breath was taken from him. We see many times in this country that change is reactionary. Change should never come at the expense of Black lives, change should be the solution to prevent tragedy.