Environment

New Coral Reef Restoration Technology Aims to Reverse Climate Change Damage

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers "feeling like a visitor at an amazing party" on her diving trips to a bay near the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy where she swam above coral reefs with nurse sharks, sea turtles and countless colorful fish. But on a return trip after...

climaterealityproject.org

Not Just Sea Level Rise: How the Climate Crisis is Changing Our Oceans

Carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas is warming our planet and driving climate change. It’s throwing natural systems out of balance – to often devastating effect. In few places are these changes more evident than our oceans. But when you think of the climate...
Advocacygoodmenproject.com

Ocean Research Plan Seeks to Preserve Seas’ Wealth

Humans need urgently to invest in ocean research and protection. In return, the ocean could repay them handsomely, by soaking up atmospheric carbon, delivering huge amounts of renewable energy, providing six times more sustainable seafood, creating millions of jobs and generating trillions in economic benefits. The oceans cover 70% of...
Environmentjohnmenadue.com

Coral Reef Forecast: grim but hope and action will ensure survival

Australia’s mish mash of climate policies are consistent with a 2.5 – 3.0°C rise in global average temperature compared to pre-industrial levels. That would wipe out all the world’s coral reefs, force half a billion people into food insecurity and destroy one of the seven natural wonders of the world.
Environmentprudentpressagency.com

Australia Fights Climate Change: Water Down the River – Panorama – Society

Australia is stubborn when it comes to climate targets. Even pressure exerted by US President Joe Biden at a virtual summit in April could prompt Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to improve weak climate targets. So far, the country wants to reduce its emissions 26-28 percent below the 2005 level by 2030; And the goal of zero emissions by 2050 has not been officially announced.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Could ‘engineered’ coral save the planet’s reefs from destruction?

This weekend, conservationists will put the final touches to a giant artificial reef they are assembling at London zoo. Samples of the planet’s most spectacular corals – vivid green branching coral, yellow scroll, blue ridge and many more species – will be added to the giant tank along with fish that thrive in their presence: blue tang, clownfish and many others.
Scienceecomagazine.com

Coral Reef Restorations Can Be Optimized to Reduce Flood Risk

New practical guidelines for reef restoration will benefit coral ecosystems while also providing coastal communities with effective protection from flood risk. A new study by the open access publisher Frontiers sets out guidelines to maximize the benefits of reef restoration, not only for the coral ecosystem, but also to protect local communities from coastal flooding. Researchers simulated waves travelling over different reef profiles at various stages of restoration and found that to reduce the risk of flooding, the upper fore reef and middle reef flat, typically characterized by physically-robust coral species, should be targeted for restoration.
Wildlifetucsonpost.com

Aussie researchers use satellites to monitor health of coral reefs

SYDNEY, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Australian marine researchers are working in an international team which has developed a satellite-based system to monitor coral reef bleaching around the world. The Allen Coral Atlas project, a collaboration between Australia's University of Queensland (UQ), the Arizona State University in the United States and...
ScienceNew Scientist

Corals swap in heat-resistant algae to better cope with global warming

Some corals can swap out the algae that live inside their tissues for different strains that are more heat tolerant – and these coral species have a better chance of surviving global climate change in the coming decades. When sea temperatures are too high, corals expel the microscopic algae living...
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

Restoring Coral Reefs Around the World

(Family Features) If the world does nothing, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists estimate 90% of the world's tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection. However, there are groups working to restore...
WildlifeThe Guardian

Scientists launch tool to detect bleaching of coral reefs in near real time

Scientists have launched a world-first system to detect in almost real time the bleaching of the planet’s coral reefs that are under severe threat from global heating. The developers of the new tool, which has been four years in the making, claim it can allow anyone to check if reefs known to be under heat stress have actually started to bleach.
EnvironmentJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Study: Climate change added $8 billion to Sandy's damages

(AP) — A rise in sea level triggered by climate change added $8 billion in damage during 2012’s superstorm Sandy, one of nation’s costliest weather disasters, according to a new study. During Sandy — a late fall freak combination of a hurricane and other storms that struck New York and...
WildlifeSmithonian

DNA Makes Waves in the Fight to Save Coral Reefs

Coral reefs house roughly a quarter of all known marine species, making them some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. But as their environments have become less friendly from climate change in recent decades, corals are struggling to stay healthy and support the life that relies on them.
WildlifeScience Daily

Widespread coral-algae symbioses endured historical climate changes

One of the most important and widespread reef-building corals, known as cauliflower coral, exhibits strong partnerships with certain species of symbiotic algae, and these relationships have persisted through periods of intense climate fluctuations over the last 1.5 million years, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings suggest that these corals and their symbiotic algae may have the capacity to adjust to modern-day increases in ocean warming, at least over the coming decades.
WildlifeFuturity

Mangroves offer coral reefs a refuge from stress

More species of corals live in mangrove forests than in nearby shallow reefs, finds a new analysis of how environmental factors influence the growth and health of corals. Researchers say this is a testament to coral adaptability, and the importance of ecological partnerships—such as between corals and mangroves—for the resilience of these ecosystems in the wake of human-made environmental turmoil.
Key Largo, FLBay News 9

United Arab Emirates awards grants for Keys reef restoration

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida Keys-based coral restoration organizations have been awarded shares of a United Arab Emirates grant. Coral Restoration Foundation is to get more than $1.9 million for work at Carysfort Reef off North Key Largo, and Reef Renewal USA is to receive more than $176,000 for coral enhancement at Sombrero Reef off Marathon, the United Way announced Thursday. Both sectors are in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
ScienceEurekAlert

Local management crucial to helping coral reefs survive warming waters

Local management of coral reefs to ease environmental stressors, such as overfishing or pollution, could increase reefs' chances of recovery after devastating coral bleaching events caused by climate change, a new study finds. The results suggest that caring for reefs on a local scale might help them persist globally. When waters warm, corals can die quickly and en masse in coral bleaching events. Marine warming due to climate change has resulted in sharp increases in both the frequency and magnitude of these mass mortality events, which have already caused severe damage to reefs worldwide. Because of the global nature of coral bleaching, many studies argue that mitigating climate change is the only way to ensure the survival of these sensitive ecosystems. Occasionally, however, surviving corals rebound after bleaching events, and reefs recover. It's unknown whether local reef management strategies play a role in this resilience. Mary Donovan and colleagues evaluated data from 223 coral reefs from across the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific and found that coral loss one year after bleaching was highly correlated to aspects of reef health - specifically the abundance of sea urchins and macroalgae, which are indicators of overfishing and pollution. According to the findings, locally managed reefs, where human stressors were minimized, fared better than non-managed reefs. While the mechanisms underpinning this resilience remain to be discovered, Donovan et al. argue that, in addition to efforts to reduce global carbon emissions, local management is crucial to helping coral reefs to survive the Anthropocene. "During upcoming global negotiations, governments should remember that in addition to setting ambitious targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, empowering local communities to manage reef and other marine resources is an important strategy to reduce the negative impacts of climate change," writes Nancy Knowlton in a related Perspective.