SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has received a probationary sentence for her role in the vehicular death of a mother of five that occurred nearly three years ago. Saginaw County District Judge David D. Hoffman on Tuesday, May 25, sentenced 25-year-old Mercedes V. Kitchen to two concurrent two-year terms of probation, during which she is to not possess or consume alcohol or drugs. The judge gave her credit for one day served in the county jail.