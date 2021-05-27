Cancel
Watch Miranda Lambert Host an All Star Karaoke Party With Friends at ‘Casa Rosa’ In Nashville

Cover picture for the articleKaraoke is always a good time, and when you get to see some of your favorite country stars let loose it’s even better. It was a packed house of music stars in Nashville on Tuesday night when Miranda Lambert hosted a full-on karaoke party to celebrate the opening of her new downtown bar Casa Rosa.

