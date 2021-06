SAINT JOSEPH, MO - JULY 31: The team runs drills during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp on July 31, 2011 in Saint Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The 2021 Kansas City Chiefs finally started to take shape when they took the field for OTAs last week. It was the first time we got to get a glimpse at the 2021 team now that most free agent signings are done and the draft is in the rearview mirror. There’s a lot of time between now and the kick off of Week 1, but it seems like a good time to take stock of what the roster looks like and how things might come together.