BELOIT, Wi. -- South Bend took Griffin Conine’s walkoff home run last night personally, and a hot start in the first showed that. The Cubs’ first three batters reached base, and after the second batter a run had already scored on a throwing error from Snapper shortstop Devin Hairston. It was Delvin Zinn who put the ball in play with a single and DJ Artis who scored the first run on the error. Zinn would score two at bats later, as Tyler Durna’s third RBI of the year made it 2-0 Cubs.