Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, OH

New software and website helps with collections for Allen County Child Support Enforcement Agency

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey sometimes get called the bad guy, but they are only carrying out a court order. The Allen County Child Support Enforcement Agency has 14,000 active cases involving children and the financial support that has been ordered for them. Many times, the process of collecting child support runs smoothly and at other times it doesn’t. In fiscal year 2020, 19.5-million dollars of support was collected with the help of software designed to help locate parents that haven’t been making payments. The agency is also getting additional software to help locate individuals who may be in jail or recently released that have not been meeting their court orders.

www.hometownstations.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Allen County, OH
Society
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Software#Court Orders#County Court#Financial Support#County Jail#Payments#Parents#19 5 Million Dollars#Fiscal Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Relationships
Related
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

State requesting consolidation in Dejuan Lucas case

A man accused of selling drugs that led to the death of a man last year appeared in Allen County court Monday afternoon. The state making a motion to consolidate several charges surrounding Dejuan Lucas, who is currently facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession of fentanyl and corrupting another with drugs.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Nearly 500 families served at WOFB distribution in fairgrounds

Long lines of vehicles were seen wrapping around the Allen County Fairgrounds on Monday, waiting at one of the West Ohio Food Bank's biggest distributions. Within the first hour, 300 families were served. The fairgrounds have served as the distribution site a few times during the pandemic to accommodate the...
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Active job search required again to receive unemployment benefits

The number of available jobs in our area may soon be lowered, after Ohio reinstated the work-search mandate for those receiving unemployment benefits. Staring May 23rd, all unemployed Ohioans will be required to prove they are actively seeking out jobs to continue collecting benefits. A minimum of two job applications must be filled for each week unemployment is claimed. Attending a resume-writing course or having a re-employment plan on ohiomeansjob.com are also acceptable instead.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Property owner states concerns with Birch Solar Project to Allen County Commissioners

Allen County Commissioners hearing concerns from residents against the LightSource BP Birch Solar Project. During a virtual meeting, Mark Wellman, owner of Winona Lake, presented a PowerPoint with concerns about drainage, size, noise, and other issues he has with the project. The Birch Solar project permit is now sitting at the Ohio Siting Board waiting on approval or not. Wellman states that he has several concerns in the permit application that just don’t add up to him and will continue to address the issue.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

New Allen County Public Defender's Office is right on target

Everything is going as planned and they are right on schedule with the transition into a full-time public defenders office in Allen County. Lead Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill giving an update to county commissioners and members of the Public Defenders Commission. The office has started taking the bulk of the cases from Common Pleas, Juvenile and municipal courts. There are still some cases that have contracted lawyers as public defenders and those will come to an end when those cases are settled. As a full-time office, they are working on making sure that the client's needs are being met in a timely fashion.
Allen County, OHLima News

Midwest Electric donates to area organizations

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric Cooperative recently donated $17,200 to 19 West Central Ohio charities and community projects. Invincible Fire Company in Spencerville received $3,000 for a SCBA breathing air compressor to fill air tanks and upgrade truck equipment to fill air packs on the scene. Other Allen County entities...
Ohio Statehometownstations.com

Ohio Means Job Allen County thinking oustide the box to find employees for local businesses

With more than 2,000 jobs posted within a ten-mile radius of Lima Ohio Means Jobs Allen County is going to the airwaves to try and fill them. OMJ and county officials are thinking outside the box on ways to attract people back to employment. Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan stepping up to the plate in this advertisement asking the community to join the team. OMJ officials say our local businesses need our help.
Allen County, OHLima News

Group seeks counters for pedestrians, bicyclists

LIMA — The Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force needs volunteers to help count pedestrians and bicyclists at key locations around Allen County from Monday through Sunday. Volunteers wil work for two-hour blocks at various locations. Volunteers must watch an online training video, complete counts and return their forms....
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Allen County residents show support for school funding formula

A group of concerned parents, teachers, and lima officials gathered in a zoom meeting tonight to discuss the fair school funding formula. According to the group, Ohio has had a problem getting school funding right for almost the past 30 years. Now, House Bill 305 sits in the senate with the aim of revamping the funding process and creating a formula that would use several factors in determining how much state funding each school gets.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

may 7 statewide

Allen County is reporting 1 new death and 17 new cases. Auglaize County has 11 more cases, Putnam County increased 10 cases, and Hancock County added 6 cases. Van Wert County went up 5 cases, Logan County added 4 more cases, Hardin and Shelby Counties have 3 new cases each. Mercer County has 2 more cases and Paulding County added 1 more case.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Allen County Public Health give update on county per capita case rate

We’re back to where we started but better than we were a few weeks ago. That from officials at Allen County Public Health as they report the county per capita case rate of COVID has decreased to 141 per 100,000 as of Wednesday. Down from 157 cases per 100,000 from a few weeks ago. But still way above the 67 reported in March.
Allen County, OHLima News

Family & Children First Council to meet

LIMA — The Allen County Family & Children First Council will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Contact Carol Enneking at 419-223-8563 for log-in instructions.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Forrest has request to lower one million dollar bond denied

A bond hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court may have shed some light on the triple homicide at the Levels Lounge in February 2020. Deontray Forrest's lawyer was trying to get his one million dollar bond reduced to $350,000. His lawyer says one of the alleged victims, Timothy White, killed Terell McGraw and Devontae Upshaw inside the bar in cold blood. Before he exchanged gunfire with Forrest outside and was shot to death.
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Lima region’s slow vaccination rates concern health officials

LIMA — When Allen County first started receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the biggest complaint was getting in for a shot. Those days have long passed, yet still less than a third of residents have started the vaccine. That has public health officials getting creative in how they distribute the innoculations.