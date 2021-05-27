New software and website helps with collections for Allen County Child Support Enforcement Agency

They sometimes get called the bad guy, but they are only carrying out a court order. The Allen County Child Support Enforcement Agency has 14,000 active cases involving children and the financial support that has been ordered for them. Many times, the process of collecting child support runs smoothly and at other times it doesn’t. In fiscal year 2020, 19.5-million dollars of support was collected with the help of software designed to help locate parents that haven’t been making payments. The agency is also getting additional software to help locate individuals who may be in jail or recently released that have not been meeting their court orders.