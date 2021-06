When I was a kid my bedroom window faced the backyard, and I would look out on it and make plans, thinking of fun things I could do with my brother and sister. I would look at the tree in my neighbor’s yard, making a mental note to climb it later. If my mom had hung laundry on the line, I could see that from my window too; in fact I could hear when she was hanging laundry because the line and the pulley mechanism had a distinct sound as she would hang and move it down the line. From my vantage point I could also see my beloved swing set. My little sister and I spent endless hours on it, and we really loved the seesaw!