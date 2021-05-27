Cancel
Rick and Morty Spinoff “The Vindicators” Coming to Adult Swim

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would appear a lot of people are moving forward and the term ‘spinoff’ has become the big idea at this point, as The Vindicators will taking off thanks to Rick and Morty, but thankfully WITHOUT Rick and Morty. The team will be headed out on their own adventures for at least a season to see how they’ll do and whose lives they’ll disrupt since it’s fair to say that they’re a fairly dysfunctional team that can do just as much damage as they try to prevent. Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob will be headed back to fight crime and do what they can to avert genocide from occurring on their watch. This time they’ll be doing their own thing and as such, we won’t be seeing Rick and Morty, at least that appears to be the thought. This is how spinoffs work after all, and while there might be mention of the show that got them started and the occasional cameo, or more depending on how things go, this is the chance to see how this particular team is going to work on its own. It’s too easy to be pessimistic about the chances that any spinoff might have since there are a handful of spinoffs that have worked in the past few decades, but it’s also easy to just sit back and watch as things unfold and the team gets to tell their own story without Rick’s mayhem getting in the way. Seeing how nuts most of the shows on Adult Swim tend to get one can imagine that this one will end up being something insanely goofy but likely also something that people will enjoy simply because it’s the same type of lunacy that they’ve enjoyed for so long. One of the big differences though is that, unlike Rick and Morty, there doesn’t appear to be a return to quasi-normal since the characters are all based in space and the worlds they’re bound to visit are going to be nuttier as they go along.

