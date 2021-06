Dr. Monica Gandhi never wanted to be on Twitter. An infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California–San Francisco, Gandhi told Salon that she looks forward to quitting the social media site once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Through Twitter, she says, she has been on the receiving end of a tremendous amount of vitriol for the crime of trying to help people. Many attacks came from the political right, as ideologues have slammed her for writing papers that stressed the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic. Then, in recent months, the viciousness came almost exclusively from liberals — with Gandhi being barraged for her stances on school openings and releasing masking after being vaccinated.