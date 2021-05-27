Genetically modified salmon head to US dinner plates

Jusmi is an English teacher. Obtained her Masters in English literature from Gauhati University India shares an immense love for writing. “No mother, not anymore I will no more have this salt and rice with water. Give it to baa (elder sister). She might want to have it but not me. Can’t you give me even some mashed potatoes. Who will have all this. It’s not even a proper meal” screamed eight year old Tulika. She and her elder sister Ritu had just sat down to have their dinner but seeing the food on the plates they didn’t want it any longer. Ritu the elder one didn’t mouth her feelings but looking at her face Manju her mother could clearly understand that she was one with her sister. So, Manju tried convincing both of them and said, “Girls, please have whatever is there. Tomorrow promise I will definitely cook your favourite fish curry and also mutton fry with lots of onions. And Tuli you love kheer right I will cook some of that too. But, please have your dinner quietly today and go to bed. Baba (father) will be very angry if he comes to know both of you are troubling me and complaining about the food. So, please have it and go to bed.”