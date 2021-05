Ahead of the French Open, world number two Naomi Osaka announced she would not be fulfilling press duties during the tournament for the sake of her mental health. The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion, regarded as one of tennis’ most powerful voices, believes expecting players to fulfil media duties after a defeat amounted to “kicking a person while they are down.” The 23-year-old currently has two Australian Open and two US titles to her name but is yet to win at Roland Garros. She said she did not want to subject herself to questions that she hears repeatedly and does not want to have to deal with people who doubt her.