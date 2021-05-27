Mask guidelines: Let irresponsible live with consequences

Former Labor Senator Stephen Conroy says the federal government has “completely incompetently botched” the vaccine rollout as the Victorian government considers extending the seven-day lockdown. “The lockdown is tough and if it was to be extended it’ll be a real blow to Victorians, the challenges we had that came last time everyone was rightfully proud of but being put in this position again, the health advice is needed,” he told Sky News. “The sort of spread we’re starting to see through aged care is a real worry, people died last time, we can’t afford for that, we’ve got to take precautions the health experts advise to us.” Mr Conroy said Victoria was “living with the consequences of (Prime Minister) Scott Morrison’s incompetence” and more priority should have been given to aged care residents and workers in the rollout. “They should have been getting their vaccination into people’s arms in this situation. “The priority was obviously residents but second priority has got to be the actual workforce.”