Organic traffic should not be treated as another marketing strategy. In many cases, the majority of online retailers get stuck in growing their e-commerce SEO. They are not quite sure how to create landing pages that draw high traffic and perform well in search engines results pages. In contrast, to pay traffic, increasing organic visibility isn't as simple as enhancing your budget for advertising. Thus, your online retail shop may need to hire an eCommerce SEO agency for optimum and streamlined functioning. Here are ten important strategies you can use to improve your SEO for eCommerce: