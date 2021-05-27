Cancel
Cars

Consumer Reports drops 'top pick' for Tesla Model 3

Reuters
Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla’s decision to remove radar sensors from two of its U.S. vehicles has cost it top safety ratings from a widely-followed insurance industry group and the influential Consumer Reports magazine.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also plans to remove the Model 3’s Top Safety Pick+ designation, Consumer Reports said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

