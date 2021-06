London based Service provider, Opaay has chosen ibanXS as their pan-European PSD2 / Open Banking platform. In doing so, they secure access to more than 1,550 European banks on the ibanXS platform. Opaay can use this to enroll its clients in payments throughout Europe, regardless of which bank the payer uses. And if a bank is not yet present on the ibanXS platform, it is quickly connected by the dedicated ibanXS team. ibanXS has a PSD2-license from the Dutch Central Bank to offer payment initiation and account information services.