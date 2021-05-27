Cancel
Clark County, NV

CCSD to provide Summer Acceleration programs

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
The Clark County School District says it will provide Summer Acceleration at all schools five days a week for a six-hour instructional day to support students’ learning and social-emotional wellbeing.

Many Summer Acceleration programs are designed to provide fun activities for students that offer additional project-based learning to encourage social interaction. Summer Acceleration programs offer flexible scheduling for families who have summer plans. Families can decide how many days and how many hours per day their child will participate.

Schools will offer instructional opportunities to accelerate students’ learning, provide interventions and services for social-emotional support, facilitate study centers, and offer extra-curricular activities for students. Middle schools and high schools may offer credit retrieval options and first-time course enrollment for students.

All credit-bearing courses must meet the attendance and Carnegie requirements.

The Summer Acceleration program will run from June 1 - June 30.

Additionally, as a component of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, specifically, Section 300.106, Extended School Year (ESY) services will provide continued instruction for students with disabilities to retain learning over the long summer break.

Special education and related services will be provided for students with disabilities, as articulated in each student’s Individual Education Program (IEP). ESY will operate five days a week for a six-hour instructional student day. ESY will operate at designated schools within the District.

Approximately 10 high schools geographically located throughout the District will also host Secondary Summer School for middle school and high school students for credit retrieval options and first-time course enrollment for high school students only.

Secondary Summer School will be provided five days a week for a six-hour instructional day during designated sessions.

Nevada Learning Academy, the District’s online school, will provide credit retrieval options and first-time course enrollment for students in middle school and high school.

Updated waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture are in effect allowing the ability to provide free school meals to all children 2-18 years of age through the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Transportation will be available for students who are eligible to receive service.

For more information on Summer Acceleration opportunities, parents should contact their zoned school. Secondary Summer School information can be found by clicking here .

