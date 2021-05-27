Cancel
Police arrest man who fired gun in Tempe neighborhood; one injured

By azfamily.com News Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect who fired a gun in a Tempe neighborhood and shot at least one person on Thursday afternoon. According to Tempe police, officers responded to the area of McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard after getting reports that a man was firing a gun in the neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a victim who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

