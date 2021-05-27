Cancel
Detroit, MI

Enrollment open for young children in Moderna vaccine study

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-based health system is enrolling children ages 6 months to 11 years old for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study.

The KidCOVE study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the pharma company’s mRNA-1273 vaccine for that age group, Henry Ford Health System said Thursday.

The mRNA-1273 is the same vaccine given emergency use authorization by the FDA for people 18 and older.

While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, they represent about 14% of the nation’s coronavirus cases. At least 316 have died in the U.S. alone, according to a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Moderna said Tuesday that its vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. Moderna said it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

Earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12. Pfizer also has started testing in children 6 months to 11 years old. Experts hope to see some results in the fall.

“The more vaccine candidates we have for our young people, the better,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

Participation in the KidCOVE study will last about 14 months and require both in-person clinic visits and virtual visits. Participants will receive one injection about 28 days apart. Neither the participants or their parents will know whether they received the study vaccine or a placebo injection, according to Henry Ford.

All participants will be closely monitored by the study team.

Michigan has recorded 886,660 virus cases and 19,090 deaths since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, state health officials reported Thursday.

Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Meijer, other companies ease up on mask mandates for vaccinated customers

Shoppers at Meijer Inc. stores in Michigan are now able to shop without a mask if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law," the company said Monday in a news release. "Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. Our team members will still be required to wear face coverings while we evaluate regulatory requirements."
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Wayne, MIDetroit Free Press

Ford Field's COVID-19 vaccine clinic prepares to close Monday night

As the federally run mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside Ford Field prepared to close Monday, health leaders said the site opened at the right time in Michigan, when coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were surging and the need to get more shots in arms was vital. “I'm really proud of what...
Ferndale, MIDetroit Free Press

Meijer drops customer mask-wearing policy, others keep policies in place

In a move that other grocers and retailers have made, Grand Rapids-based Meijer announced on Monday that fully vaccinated customers now can enter its stores without a face covering. But the Grand Rapids-based retailer will still require its store team members to wear a face covering. The move comes just...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases:
Detroit, MIPosted by
Michigan Advance

Ford Field vaccine site closes, survey shows hesitancy in parts of the state

On the final day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Ford Field in Detroit, a state government official reported that the eight-week effort was a “success” but also said that significant pockets of Michigan continue to have vaccine hesitancy.  During its eight-week existence, Ford Field issued more than 270,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and about 1,000 […] The post Ford Field vaccine site closes, survey shows hesitancy in parts of the state   appeared first on Michigan Advance.