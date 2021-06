This week, the Detroit Lions will enter Phase Three of the offseason. Starting on Tuesday, May 25, the team will kick off its first of 10 organized team practice activities (OTA). These practices could give us our first look at how the Lions look like as a team. The Lions will be permitted to run 7-on-7s, 9-on-7s, and the all-important 11-on-11 drills. Of course, live contact isn’t allowed until training camp, but this is still the closest we’ll get to a real practice until late July.