Campground proposed for Canyon Ski Resort

By Sheldon Spackman
rdnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

A proposal to build a campground at the Canyon Ski Resort has been deferred by Red Deer County’s Municipal Planning Commission (MPC). The owners of the resort east of Red Deer are looking to utilize the property through the summer months by constructing a campground consisting of 202 serviced RV sites and 53 tent sites. Three washroom and shower facilities, with power and water supplied to each site are also proposed, along with sanitary stations.

