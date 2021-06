Ted Lasso was the most unexpected, and much-needed, feel-good show of 2020. The first season of Jason Sudeikis' Apple TV+ sports comedy focused on the fish-out-of-water story of an American college football coach (Sudeikis) who is recruited to coach an English Premier League team despite his lack of qualifications (he barely understands how the game is played, for one thing), was a sweet, uplifting, and surprisingly emotional watch during such an awful year. It was about the power of friendship, succeeding despite the odds, and homemade biscuits, which means our hopes for the upcoming second season couldn't be higher.