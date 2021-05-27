Mechanicsburg student signs with Nashville record company, prepares to debut first single

It’s the dream of many musicians to be signed with a record label. And one local musician has made that dream come true before he’s even graduated high school. “Throughout the quarantine I’ve been working on my music a lot, and a lot more seriously,” said Christian Yeager, a junior at Mechanicsburg Area High School. And between that hard work, some family connections and a bit of luck, he’s been signed to indie music label Lamon Records in Nashville.