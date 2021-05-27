Cancel
Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg student signs with Nashville record company, prepares to debut first single

By Sean Adams
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 22 days ago
It’s the dream of many musicians to be signed with a record label. And one local musician has made that dream come true before he’s even graduated high school. “Throughout the quarantine I’ve been working on my music a lot, and a lot more seriously,” said Christian Yeager, a junior at Mechanicsburg Area High School. And between that hard work, some family connections and a bit of luck, he’s been signed to indie music label Lamon Records in Nashville.

