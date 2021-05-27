Cancel
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn’s Ford Woods community pool to reopen Memorial Day weekend

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN — With summer temperatures in full swing and COVID-19 cases on the steady decline, the city of Dearborn is starting to reopen its community pools. The Ford Woods pool will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Until June 18 the pool will be open weekdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

