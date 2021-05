OK, enough is enough and I have had enough. I have had to endure watching lawless thugs firebomb buildings and claiming we need to defund the police. And another bunch of lawless thugs calling themselves “patriots” while inciting a riot in the United States Capitol. And don’t forget a bunch of kids doing their best Taliban imitation by tearing down statues they don’t like, proving that those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.