KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has bought back 50% of a Net Smelter Return ('NSR') royalty held by the Ontario Exploration Corporation ('OEC'), on its Delta-1 Property, by making a cash payment of $35,000. By doing so, Delta has also secured the exclusive right to buy back, at anytime, the remaining 50% NSR royalty held by the OEC, for the additional sum of $50,000. Should Delta elect to purchase the second 50% tranche, it will have purchased the entire royalty currently held by the OEC. The NRS royalty amounts to 0.5% to 1.0% on key claims of its Delta-1 Property, which include the Eureka Gold prospect.