A mother has been arrested for stabbing two of her children, one fatally, on Saturday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Iris Tolentino, 46-year-old, of Paterson, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon,