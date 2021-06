I’m currently preparing an advanced study of Ezra, Nehemiah & Esther for our Wednesday night adult Bible class. I just arrived at prep-work for Ezra chapters 9-10. If you are familiar with Ezra, you know that it is where he comes face to face with the sinful marriage mess created by the post-exilic Jews during the 80 years since Zerubbabel had led the great return of the Jews to Jerusalem. After a long and hard 4 month, 900 mile journey, Ezra was thinking about resting, not sorting out giant troubles. But a dangerous, poisonous infestation defied him like Goliath did King Saul. It was time for Ezra to prove exactly what he was made of; time to prove his character; time to fight sin.