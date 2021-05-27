Chill Out With These Post-Hike Yoga Poses

What's your morning routine like? Do you wake up early and squeeze a workout in before you tackle emails and phone calls? Maybe you start with a morning meditation to calm the mind and stay present. You might listen to a podcast while you breakfast and enjoy your coffee. Or, maybe you're not exactly a morning person and the best you can do is roll out of bed at the last possible minute, get ready, and get to work. However you start your morning, you've got to do whatever works best for you and helps set the tone for the day.