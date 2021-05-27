Chill Out With These Post-Hike Yoga Poses
Hiking has a host of known physical and mental benefits, but still, after a long trail day, your muscles might feel sore. Fix that in camp—or back home—with this gentle yoga sequence designed to release hardened and achy muscles. Focus on your breathing as outlined in the exercises below to slow down your heart rate. Stay in each pose for a few minutes to allow your muscles to release deeper into the pose and relax. The poses may seem deceptively simple, but holding them allows your body to let go and sink in, getting a good stretch.www.backpacker.com