Dearborn Public Schools to offer a final COVID vaccination clinic

Lisa Sanchez Metropoulos spent the last year in the coronavirus pandemic telling her 12-year-old son, who has asthma, no — no to sports, no to friends, no to family. "As a mom to look at him and say that every time ... it's heartbreaking," the Genesee County mother of two said Thursday. "So, when we heard the news that the (Pfizer COVID-19) vaccine would be available to kids 12 and up, I mean, I have to say, honestly, I did a little happy dance. And I had tears in my eyes."