Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Public Schools to offer a final COVID vaccination clinic

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is offering students, parents and community members a final shot to get their COVID-19 vaccines. With the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center finishing its vaccine clinic this week, Dearborn Public Schools will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at Bryant Middle School on Wednesday, June 2 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the second shot being administered at Bryant Middle School on June 23.

Dearborn, MIArab American News

Local school leaders address vaccine questions

DEARBORN/ DEARBORN HEIGHTS — With the Pfizer vaccine now being approved for children as young as 12, local school leaders are addressing vaccine concerns. Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said that the district cannot dictate vaccines for students. “We are just advocating for the vaccines in a positive manner,”...
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Dearborn, MIArab American News

Vaccinations for Dearborn students available May 20 and 21

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Schools is adding vaccination dates for students next week. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the green light on usage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 12-15 years old age range this week. Michigan’s health authority told providers late Wednesday that...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Dearborn Heights, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights Covid-19 vaccination event serves 48 recipients

Forty eight people took their first step toward being vaccinated against COVID-19 at a recent event that took place at the City’s Berwyn Senior Center. The event, which was open to residents of both Dearborn Heights and neighboring communities, was organized by Mayor Bill Bazzi, in partnership with Dearborn’s C-ASIST Family Health Clinic.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

For kids seeking their normal lives, getting the COVID vaccine really is a shot in the arm

Lisa Sanchez Metropoulos spent the last year in the coronavirus pandemic telling her 12-year-old son, who has asthma, no — no to sports, no to friends, no to family. "As a mom to look at him and say that every time ... it's heartbreaking," the Genesee County mother of two said Thursday. "So, when we heard the news that the (Pfizer COVID-19) vaccine would be available to kids 12 and up, I mean, I have to say, honestly, I did a little happy dance. And I had tears in my eyes."