Dearborn Public Schools to offer a final COVID vaccination clinic
DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is offering students, parents and community members a final shot to get their COVID-19 vaccines. With the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center finishing its vaccine clinic this week, Dearborn Public Schools will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at Bryant Middle School on Wednesday, June 2 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the second shot being administered at Bryant Middle School on June 23.