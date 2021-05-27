Draft employer’s payroll tax return incorporates ARPA changes
The IRS on Tuesday released a draft revised 2021 version of Form 941, Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return, reflecting further new and updated payroll tax credits. The current official version was released less than three months earlier on March 9, and the impending further changes reflect Congress’s multiple provisions of temporary payroll tax relief to aid businesses’ operations during the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.thetaxadviser.com