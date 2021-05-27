Just Because It Hasn’t Happened Yet Doesn’t Mean It Won’t Happen In The Future
“Leap, and the net will appear.” — John Burroughs. What have you been hoping for that hasn’t turned out as planned? Is it a goal, a dream, being in a committed relationship, or something similar? Why haven’t your plans materialized yet? It’s important we consider all possibilities, because there could be other reasons things haven’t manifested the way we like. Sometimes the universe has a greater plan for us, which I equate to the game of chess. The moves must be calculated in the same way a Grandmaster considers all possibilities from the one chess move.thoughtcatalog.com