Just Because It Hasn’t Happened Yet Doesn’t Mean It Won’t Happen In The Future

What does it mean to live? I have been looking for the answer to that question for the longest time. How do I become my higher self, and what is my purpose in this world?. I try so hard to become a better version of myself, like working on my body, thriving for productivity each day, setting future goals, and ultimately trying to change my whole mindset. While that may seem positive, I noticed that the ideals and expectations that I set for my life are becoming toxic to me. I’m doing all of those things to reach some sort of point—where I am, who I want to be—where my life is just how I’ve always dreamed it to be. And I feel myself getting closer and closer, but then something happens and I fall down, deep. In those very moments, I question my entire life, because no matter how hard I try, I can never reach that point. It hurts to feel all of the emotions that I’ve been trying to stay away from at once. And when that pain is too strong, sometimes I feel like I don’t want to live anymore because life is too painful.