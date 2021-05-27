Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington customers see increase in power outages caused by crashes into utility poles

By Kendall McGee
WECT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In Wilmington, the latest numbers show 30 percent of customers who lost power experienced the outage due to a crash involving a utility pole. According to Duke Energy, cars hitting utility poles has been among the top three causes of outages in urban areas across the state the last couple of years, and experts say the trend is only worsening.

www.wect.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Industry
Wilmington, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
Accidents
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Traffic
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Power Company#Urban Areas#Traffic Accident#Power Outages#Utility Poles#Police Cars#State Power#Wect#Duke Energy#Power Crews#Manpower Consuming Crash#Fire Crews#Busy Roads#Customers#Drive#N C#Investigators#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Wilmington, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Docked for the weekend: Fuel shortage impacts Wilm­ington marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline has now returned operations to normal, but for one Marina in Wilmington, normal is still about a week away. Wilmington Marine Center Manager Michael Loch said that they won’t be receiving fuel from their supplier for seven to 10 days. With no fuel coming in, they’ve decided to cease fuel sales.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA expands capacity at Richardson Water Treatment Plant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA’s Richardson Water Treatment Plant can now treat and distribute an additional 1 million gallons of water per day (MGD), keeping pace with growth in Northern New Hanover County. Richardson is CFPUA’s second-largest water treatment plant, serving nearly 30,000 customers in Murrayville, Northchase, Porters...
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

WPD investigating hit-and-run after woman found dead on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officers with the Wilmington Police Department found a woman lying dead in the middle of the road on MLK Parkway near Kerr Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the woman’s death is being treated as a hit-and-run. The deceased’s name is being withheld...
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: crispier temperatures on the way with May heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this Monday evening includes dinner-time temperatures in the middle 70s (a great day to enjoy the sunset!) with sun and clouds before dipping into the overnight low in the upper 50s. A stray sprinkle is not out of the question overnight and into tomorrow, though it is unlikely. Tomorrow’s forecast will feature temperatures and skies very similar to today!
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Southport, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane. Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Work remotely in Wilmington — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Sales - Insurance (Virtual) (Work From Home); 2. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 4. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Sales Representative Customer Service; 7. REMOTE Customer Service Representative - A; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 9. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first year; 10. Outside Sales Rep- Wilmington, NC;
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Pedestrian killed after probable hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Sunday

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatality on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway after an unidentified female was found lying in the middle of the street. Officers arrived on the scene just west of Kerr Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered the deceased victim. Currently, officials are calling it a hit-and-run incident. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim at this moment.
Wilmington, NCWECT

UPDATE: Wilmington police identify suspect in hit and run that killed a 17-year-old on the MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for the driver who allegedly hit and killed a 17-year-old girl early Sunday morning. According to a post on WPD’s Facebook page Monday evening, police are looking for the driver of a silver, 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van. The driver is male and is believed to be operating the van as a vehicle for hire picking up fares from downtown Wilmington prior to and during bar closing time; however, the vehicle is not a registered taxi for hire.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

How the rush for fuel is affecting emergency workers

PENDER & NEW HANOVER COUNTIES (WWAY) — By 9 a.m., police blocked off several roads around Colonial Gas Terminal in Wilmington. Countless gas trucks waited in line to fill up. The rush on gas has affected civilians around the Cape Fear and beyond, but how has it affected emergency workers?...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Top homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Aria floor plan offers 1618 sq ft with 3 beds, 2 baths all on one floor for easy living! The kitchen offers a huge pantry and large granite island with pendants. Kitchen/dining space is all open to the great room! Great space to entertain your guests! Master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> If you've ever dreamed of owning one of those amazing homes you've toured on the Azalea Festival Home Tour, Wilmington Arts Tour or Wilmington Christmas Homes Tour, here's your chance! The historic and iconic McKay-Green House is being offered fully furnished and ready to go for it's new owners to enjoy it's soaring ceilings, enormous rooms and all the historic charm you could ever wish for! In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms in the main house, this home boasts an attached apartment accessible from either a private porch or from the kitchen in the main house complete with a living area, bedroom and 2 bathrooms - one of which can easily be converted back to a kitchenette if desired. Use this space for rental income or for guests who would prefer a private space! As beautiful as the inside of this home is, you won't want to spend much time indoors as the 4 porches will draw you out to relax and unwind while taking in all of the gorgeous garden views around the grounds. Ready to get out and explore Historic Downtown Wilmington? You will never have to fight for a parking spot or even move your vehicle from your own personal 5 car parking area located behind the home because a multitude of local eateries, shops, attractions and events are just a stroll away down your charming sidewalk lined street. You really can't ask for a better location! Get ready - showings will start 3/12! Come live your best life in this truly remarkable and unique beauty of a home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katy Sanger, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTkNSTUxTLyUyMENhcGUlMjBGZWFyJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV1JBUk5DLTEwMDI2MDI2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Riverside presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFO*The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ3OS0xMzQzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Wilmington, NCWECT

First time since 2019, N.C. reaches moderate drought conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gasoline isn’t the only thing Southeastern North Carolina is running low on - rainfall has also been lacking. In fact, it’s the first time since late 2019 that the state has seen moderate drought or D1 conditions, according to North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC) and the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: superb spring weekend, changes next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you’re having a good weekend! A high pressure system will steer needed rain systems away, but at least that’s a good thing for your outdoor plans. Next week, slightly muggier air will bleed into the Cape Fear Region. Low-end pop-up shower and thundershower chances will...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Police: 'It was a very tragic scene,' new details released in Kidder Street shooting

New details released Friday point to a chaotic and tragic scene the night seven people were shot at a home on Kidder Street in Wilmington. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said at a press conference Friday that this has been a complex investigation due to the number of victims involved. He said this incident took place at a private residence with low lighting and limited witnesses.