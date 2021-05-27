Don’t Let Comparison Spoil The Celebration

Already you are clean because of the Word that I have spoken to you. (John 15:3) To be sure, the old adage, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” is sage advice, but it isn’t always true, especially when the “sound” is coming from the Bible. The devil wants us to view the Scriptures with suspicion, cynicism, and doubt. His first attack against mankind in the Garden of Eden was to cause Adam and Eve to question the truth and goodness of God’s Word. To be sure, there is much we find in the Word of God that sounds too good to be true, but it is true; His Word is truth (John 17:17). When we receive God’s truth by faith, we can respond to it in faith and begin living the life God has called and equipped us to live.