Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Don’t Let Comparison Spoil The Celebration

By Dian Tinio
Thought Catalog
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think we’ve all had a lot of wins in our lives—some are big, some are small, some we work hard for, some that were just handed to us. But regardless, they were all good. They were all beautiful. They were all wins. But no matter how much it deserved...

thoughtcatalog.com
Related
Musicbtrtoday.com

Don’t Let Me Stop

DJ Meredith motivates you mid-week with the latest Electronica from artists like James Duffield, Landis, Riccardo Rey and so many more! Special remixes by Carl Flanagan & Steve Smart will help you work towards demolishing your fitness goals!!. “Whenever I lack motivation, I think about how great I feel after...
Home & GardenBluefield Daily Telegraph

DON'T LET THE STAIRS LIMIT YOU...

DON'T LET THE STAIRS LIMIT YOUR MOBILITY! Discover the ideal solution for anyone who struggles on the stairs, is concerned about a fall or wants to regain access to their entire home. Call AmeriGlide today! 1-844-592-5113.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Don’t Let Writer’s Block Get in the Way of Your Goals

6 ways to shift your mindset and free your creativity. Lately, I’ve been struggling to hit my goal of publishing one article per week here on Medium. It was a New Year’s resolution I’d set to ring in 2021, designed to hold myself accountable and develop a more consistent writing practice. Five months in, and I was doing okay. But then June arrived and I found myself stuck. Fresh out of new ideas and wondering whether I’d be able to publish anything of merit this month.
Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

Because I Wanted To Love You

Keep you close and never let go. and marvel at the sight of your eyes. and turn fantasy into reality. I fought fate and desperately tried to win. and that’s why I say goodbye.
Celebritiesmelodyinter.com

Fan Affairs with Buju: “I Don’t Let Fame Reduce the Way I Live”

It is every musician’s dream for their music to be well-received by listeners and by so doing, establish a connection between them whereby the listener becomes a fan of the artiste, giving their full support whenever is required. Be it for new music releases, concert shows, brand endorsements or a clash with another musician. Notjustok’s Fan Affairs is a weekly fun series that examines the relationship of Nigerian musicians and their fans while spotlighting the craziest fan moments of our favourite stars.
RelationshipsAlpena News

Damn you, Steve

I’m not a fan of conflict. I’m not a pushover, but disharmony makes me incredibly uncomfortable. What can I say? I like it when everyone gets along. Yet down deep, I completely understand that all harmony all the time is an unreasonable expectation. But it is what I strive for in my life.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Old Guys Were Sitting on a Park Bench

Two old men were relaxing at the park, and one of them decided to share health tips on longevity, leaving the other old man amazed. Two old men, one aged 87 and the other 80, enjoyed some relaxing moments at the park after a bout of morning exercise. While they sat, they engaged in a discussion.
Religionfortgordonnews.com

Living a focused life

“Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14 NIV)
Religiontommyboland.com

It Sounds Too Good To Be True!

Already you are clean because of the Word that I have spoken to you. (John 15:3) To be sure, the old adage, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” is sage advice, but it isn’t always true, especially when the “sound” is coming from the Bible. The devil wants us to view the Scriptures with suspicion, cynicism, and doubt. His first attack against mankind in the Garden of Eden was to cause Adam and Eve to question the truth and goodness of God’s Word. To be sure, there is much we find in the Word of God that sounds too good to be true, but it is true; His Word is truth (John 17:17). When we receive God’s truth by faith, we can respond to it in faith and begin living the life God has called and equipped us to live.
HealthPsych Centra

Feeling Stuck? How to Express Your Feelings

It can be hard to open up, but sharing can benefit our relationships and well-being. You’re sitting there looking at your friend, or partner, or therapist. You meet their questioning gaze, knowing you have the chance to share… but the words seem stuck in your throat. You might feel your...
Thought Catalog

The Price Of Finally Choosing Yourself

Earlier this week, someone said to me, “You’ve shown your true colors. I mean, look at you. You’re such a bitch!”. Being told this by someone I no longer considered to be a friend was actually very validating. It confirmed that my tolerance level and threshold for bullshit had shifted and people were noticing. I was finally growing into the person I have worked so hard to become, and my colors were finally visible to the very person I had been begging to see me for years. Now that they had finally pulled their head out of their own ass for long enough to actually look at me, they realized that the pigments of my boundaries, self-love, and self-respect didn’t appeal to them because they could no longer benefit from who I was becoming.
Family RelationshipsThought Catalog

What It Feels Like To Lose A Sibling

That someday that we all dread as human beings arrived for our family on April 27, 2021. My brother, Lawrence, passed away suddenly at the age of 49. Admittedly, I was stoned off my mind before I received the dreaded call from my sister. “He is gone,” she simply said. Her cries right afterward became deafening to me. I remember feeling really cold immediately and thought to myself to grab a jacket because I started shivering. I also remember staring at my white walls, feeling really uncomfortable at that moment, thinking that I didn’t want to be in this situation any longer, as if his death was something that could be taken back. As if we could reverse time.
HealthWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: When others had it so much worse, it can feel bad to feel bad about loss

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi, Carolyn: This is the weekend we were supposed to have been married last year, surrounded by loved ones from around the world. My fiance and I wound up instead stuck far from any family or friends in the very isolated town where we work. We know many others in the world suffered more than we did, but we’re still sad. How do we cope with so much that we planned and hoped for being called off?
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

9 Strategies To Help You Move On From Someone You Loved Deeply (Backed by Psychology)

“It is amazing how someone can break your heart and you still love them with all the little pieces.” Ella Harper. Heartbreak is a vicious beast. In my experience, it felt like someone had ripped my heart violently out of my chest, threw it into a blender and ground it into 1,000 bits and pieces. He did not then put it back where it belonged in my chest so there was a gaping, painful wound where my heart used to be.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: One Guy in a Bar Tells Another That Their Friend Is Dead

Two old friends met in a bar, and the first asked his friend if he had heard of their friend's death. The story would go on to leave the second irritated and shocked. Two friends, Tom and James, met up in a bar, and the first asked the other if he heard of the news of their friend, Mike's death. Surprised, James asked what led to his death.