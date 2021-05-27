Cancel
Mental Health

One-Third of People Who've Had COVID Are Diagnosed With a Mental Illness

By Jenny Sugar
A large Oxford study involving more than 230,000 patient health records shows that one-third of people who've survived COVID-19 are given a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months. This includes anxiety, depression, mood disorders, substance misuse disorders, and insomnia. The study said, "For 13 percent of these people, it was their first recorded neurological or psychiatric diagnosis." What is the connection? We asked Billy Yung, MD, a neurologist at Westmed Medical Group located in Westchester, NY, and a therapist Jessica Gaddy Brown, LICSW, of Nia Noire Therapy to explain the cause of the link and what to know and look for if you've had COVID.

