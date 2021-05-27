Cancel
Maryville R-II to launch new app

By KEN GARNER The Forum
Cover picture for the articleMARYVILLE, Mo. — A new mobile application and an end to online-only learning were among the many items before the Maryville R-II Board of Education on May 19. As schools throughout the area are returning to normal operating procedures and the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, superintendent Becky Albrecht announced that Spoofhound Academy will no longer be an option for students during the 2021-2022 school year. According to Albrecht, the numbers of those attending the alternate platform dwindled throughout the spring semester which helped lead to her recommendation to end the online-only learning option. The board agreed.

