Parma and Caldwell fans may not have made this one huge mistake at the Bon Jovi Encore Drive-In Nights show, but I bet some Boise fans did. Oops. The Bon Jovi concert was pre-recorded and shown at drive-in theaters around the country on Saturday night, including the Terrace Drive-in theater in Caldwell and the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-in. It seems that fans who see a show at a drive-in usually show up on time or early because, well, they have to drive in and that takes time to get inside, park, and get settled and if you're not punctual you'll be way in the back and only see half of the show. Drive-in fans are usually ready to go at the start time if not thirty minutes early.