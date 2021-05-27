Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IOC tries to reassure Olympic athletes over virus waiver

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6tnO_0aDs84iS00

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic athletes were told by the IOC on Thursday that a waiver they must sign releasing Tokyo organizers from liability for COVID-19 issues was “standard practice” for major sports events.

The issue was raised when IOC president Thomas Bach took questions to cap a two-day online conference hosted by the official Olympic commission representing athletes.

“I know this is a concern for a number of you,” Bach said, before asking IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad to give what he called “an expert’s answer.”

The waiver is included in the traditional entry form Olympic athletes must sign, which was “updated to include COVID-19 related consideration,” Haddad said.

“This is really to provide transparency and ensure the informed consent from the games participants,” she explained. “The entry forms are consistent with the standard practice of all other big event organizers. And the forms are within the framework of the law, if I may add.”

Athlete groups not formally recognized by the IOC have argued that too much risk and responsibility is being placed on the 11,000 competitors set to take part in the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics. The games will bring tens of thousands more coaches, officials, media and other support workers into Japan.

The IOC and Japan’s government insist the games will be safe and secure with participants kept mostly isolated from the general public.

Tokyo is currently in a state of emergency and fewer than 5% of Japanese people have been vaccinated. The IOC claims at least 80% of people staying in the Olympic village at Tokyo Bay will have been vaccinated.

“No government, no health authority can or has taken over guarantees against infections,” Haddad told athletes. “This is a risk that we all bear. We are all following the same rules.”

Olympic organizers have published so-called playbooks of health protocols all games attendees must follow and which are regularly updated.

The guide for athletes notes that “despite all the care taken, risks and impacts may not be fully eliminated, and therefore you agree to attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games at your own risk.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Ioc#Informed Consent#Ap#Olympic Commission#Japanese#Playbooks#Olympic Athletes#Olympic Organizers#Athlete Groups#Lausanne#Health Protocols#Major Sports Events#Tokyo Organizers#Guarantees#Transparency#Standard Practice#Infections#Liability#Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthrockydailynews.com

IOC VP backlash, after saying Olympics are on despite COVID-19

John Coates made the statement a few days ago. He repeated what the IOC and local organizers have been staying, but his tone was defiant and has stirred things up. If John Coates was trying to stir controversy, he succeeded. An International Olympic Committee vice president, Coates was asked a...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

IOC VP: Tokyo Olympics go ahead even if state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC vice president in charge of the postponed Tokyo Olympics said Friday the games would open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases. John Coates, speaking from Australia...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

The Latest: IOC VP: Olympics held despite state of emergency

TOKYO — The IOC vice president in charge of the Tokyo Olympics says the games will open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan are under a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus cases. John Coates spoke on a virtual hookup with...
Sportsmoderntokyotimes.com

Olympic news: Japanese Communist Party says IOC treating Japan as a colony

Olympic news: Japanese Communist Party says IOC treating Japan as a colony. The Chairperson of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP), Kazuo Shii, strongly condemned the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This concerns comments by the IOC that the Olympics will take place in Japan irrespective of whatever the internal coronavirus (Covid-19) situation is.
SportsPosted by
Deadline

Tokyo Olympics Will Be Held Even If Japan Emergency Continues, IOC Official Insists

The Tokyo Olympics must go on, a senior International Olympics Committee executive said Friday. John Coates, the IOC vice president in charge of the Tokyo Olympics, said the Games would open even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency because of COVID-19. Coates said the Games would go on even if Japan’s local medical experts advised against holding the Olympics.
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Member of IOC dismisses calls for Tokyo Olympic cancellation

May 26 (UPI) -- A prominent member of the International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Olympics should be held even if the prime minister of Japan requested a cancellation, according to a Japanese press report. Dick Pound, a former Olympic swimmer and ex-chancellor of Canada's McGill University, said the Summer...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

IOC's call for 'sacrifice' angers Japanese public ahead of Tokyo Olympics

May 24 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee is drawing rebuke in Japan after senior officials said the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead as planned despite the ongoing surge in COVID-19. Japanese commenters on social media platforms say that IOC President Thomas Bach and Vice President John Coates are disregarding Japanese public opinion and forcing the Summer Games to be held despite opposition, The Guardian reported Monday.
Worldswimswam.com

State Of Emergency Ki Condition Me Bhi Olympic Games Honge – IOC

COVID-19 ke chalte agar city state of emergency ke under bhi hogi to bhi Tokyo Olympic Games honge, Friday ko top Olympic official ne kaha, pandemic-hit Games ke organisers ke challenges ko underscore karte huye. Game ko start hone mei dirf 9 weeks hi hai, International Olympic Committee japan mei...
Sportstraveldailymedia.com

5 reasons why Japan and IOC insist on holding the Tokyo Olympics

Japan is suffering another spike of COVID-19 infections that even the island paradise of Okinawa is under a state of emergency. The fourth wave, once again, raised concerns on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. According to Channel News Asia, the latest polls revealed that 60% and 80% want the games either...
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Olympics-Pot-shots politically driven, Games to go ahead – IOC VP

(Reuters) – Some pot-shots being levelled at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are “political posturing” IOC vice-president Dick Pound told Reuters on Wednesday, insisting the beleaguered extravaganza should and would go ahead in July. The only question mark was the matter of fans on site, Pound said, but that was...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Athletes should travel to Tokyo with confidence - IOC chief

Olympic chief Thomas Bach has told athletes they should travel to Tokyo with "full confidence" that the delayed 2020 Games will be safe for competitors and not jeopardise the health of the Japanese people. Speaking in a Q&A session during an online conference of the Athletes' Commission on Thursday, the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-IOC still ironing out medical needs for teams at Tokyo Games

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still ironing out details of a policy by which national teams fly in additional medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics so as not to burden Japan which is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC’s coordination commission chief John...
Sportsolympics.com

IOC appoints Coordination Commission for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today unveiled the composition of the commission that will support the organisation of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Olympian and IOC Member Sari Essayah, from Finland, will chair the Commission, leading a gender-balanced group composed of other IOC Members who are not on the IOC Executive Board, as well as representatives of the athletes, International Federations, National Olympic Committees and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).