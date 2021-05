After one of the most exciting Yankees weeks in recent memory, the Bombers are enjoying a well-deserved day off on Monday before hosting the Blue Jays in a three-game series. The Bombers haven’t seen the Bluebirds since the second week of the season, during which the Yankees went 2-4 across six games. Much has changed since Bo Bichette walked off Chad Green on April 14th — the Yankees went 23-12 and now sit in a tentative playoff spot, while the Jays have stumbled a bit to a barely-.500 record and are fourth in the AL East.