Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Transitional shelter to remain open

By Griffin Hewitt Argus Observer
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transitional homeless shelter at 123 N.W. Third Ave. in Ontario, intended to provide shelter during winter months, which was most recently given an extension until the end of May, will remain in operation due to a bill making its way through the Oregon Legislature. The shelter project is a...

www.kpvi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Housing Assistance#Transitional Housing#Emergency Shelter#Homeless People#Community Building#The Oregon Legislature#The Shelter Committee#The City Council#The Oregon House#The Oregon Senate#Hb 2006#Oregon Legislative House#Permanent Housing#Funding Availability#Ontario City#Staff Availability#Winter Months#Applicable Building Codes#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
HomelessPosted by
Bend, Oregon

City Partners with NeighborImpact to Open Low-barrier Shelter

The City of Bend and NeighborImpact have partnered to fund the re-opening of the former winter warming shelter as a low-barrier shelter for unhoused community members. The Shepherd’s House will operate the shelter, located at 275 NE Second Street. The shelter will open on June 1, 2021, and will run seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Case management and supportive services will be provided by the Project S.H.A.R.E. Program of Shepherd’s House and several other agencies to ensure collaboration and continuity of services for guests at the shelter. A low-barrier shelter does not exclude persons based on anything except the present ability to cooperate in keeping the shelter safe, peaceful and restful.
Anchorage Press

Municipality Presents Plan to Transition Shelter Out of Sullivan Arena

The Municipality of Anchorage has finalized a plan to transition out of the temporary shelter facility at the Sullivan Arena and toward more sustainable shelter and housing solutions in Anchorage. The plan would allow the Sullivan Arena to return to its original use this fall. In 2020, COVID-19 caused existing...
KATU.com

St. Johns Village, a transitional housing community, officially opens

PORTLAND, Ore. — A highly anticipated tiny house village that will help people transition out of homelessness officially opened this week in North Portland. The St. Johns Village has been in the works since 2018. It features 19 single-occupancy pods that have beds, heating systems, and electricity. Dozens of businesses,...
sandiegouniontribune.com

San Pasqual Academy to remain open through June 2022

San Pasqual Academy will remain open until June 2022 while the county identifies new ways to use the campus to serve foster youth and other children, the county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday. In a unanimous decision, the board agreed to sign an agreement with the state to keep the...
Durango Herald

Public restrooms remain open at Santa Rita Park

Public restrooms located in the new Santa Rita Administration Building are open to the public during the current reconstruction project at Santa Rita Park. The administration building is the large building with a flagpole in front. The public, year-round restrooms are signed and face toward the Animas River Trail. The restrooms are open daily from dawn until dusk.
Environmentperrytonherald.com

Library storm shelter open for emergencies

The storm shelter at Perry Memorial Library is again open in case of tornados. Due to the large number of people who come to the shelter, the library is requiring that everyone 10 or older must be wearing a mask when they enter the shelter. No masks will be given — you must bring your own.
Monroe County, FLkeysweekly.com

COVID-19 protocols remain in general population shelters

COVID-19 protocols within Monroe County general population shelters during hurricane season will continue, with the exception that mask wearing be optional and not mandatory. Overall, the Keys’ approach to storm season remains the same aside from facial coverings no longer being required when entering a shelter. In the event of a major hurricane (Category 3-5), all residents will be encouraged to evacuate to the mainland, as there are no shelters in the county for a hurricane rated at or above a Category 3. The Florida International University and Fuchs Pavilion locations will be open, as well as other facilities within Miami-Dade County (based on their availability on a per storm basis).
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

SIPH office in Preston remains open

Southeastern Idaho Public Health would like to provide clarification regarding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s announcement that its Preston office will be closing. The post SIPH office in Preston remains open appeared first on Local News 8.
kut.org

Austin OKs $8.1 Million Partnership To Open A New Domestic Violence Shelter

The City of Austin is partnering with the SAFE Alliance to set up a new $8.1 million shelter for survivors of domestic violence. Under the deal approved Thursday, the shelter will be set up in one of the hotels the city acquired to house homeless Austinites during the pandemic. It will be run by SAFE, the Austin-area nonprofit that provides services to survivors of domestic violence.
sonomasun.com

For the homeless, temporary shelter can help speed the transition to stability

Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS) is determined that Sonoma’s Valley’s homeless will have shelter this coming winter. The year-old nonprofit has an accepted offer to purchase a property in the Valley where it could provide winter shelter for local unhoused. The 501.c.3 has opened escrow on the purchase of a 27k...
Advocacydiscoverestevan.com

Emotional Exchanges as Pro-Life Argues for Benches at City Council

An answer to whether benches sponsored by the local pro-life group will be installed on City property could be getting closer. Monday night's Estevan city council meeting included emotional exchanges between council and Pro-Life Estevan and Area. The result of that dialogue is that policy will be created to determine how people and groups can go about sponsoring benches.
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

Walker youth homeless shelter celebrates grand opening

A three-year effort to open a shelter for homeless youth in Pasquotank County finally came to fruition Friday. Elizabeth City and county officials joined River City Community Development Corp. officials for a grand opening celebration for the Mary Walker House Youth Homeless Shelter, a three-bedroom house on Culpepper Street that Walker donated to River City CDC.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Tiny Homes Village opens in Reseda to help shelter homeless

A new “tiny homes” community in Reseda held its grand opening celebration on Wednesday, May 26, to help provide shelter for homeless people in the area. The 52 dwellings comprise Tiny Homes Village, which joins previously opened development at Alexandria Park and on Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood. The Reseda location will be operated by Hope of The Valley and funded by the City of Los Angeles.
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Rockwood CDC to open family shelter with $7 million state grant

New shelter to utilize coalition of nonprofits to aid homeless community with 75 new roomsEast Multnomah County is receiving a Project Turnkey grant of nearly $7 million to acquire and convert a 75-room motel into a COVID-respite shelter for anyone needing a roof over their head. The funds were awarded by the Oregon Community Foundation to Rockwood Community Development Corporation, which will helm the new shelter in north Rockwood. It will open this summer as an active shelter for people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, with plans to open the remaining rooms to the most vulnerable community members through...
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas City Council repeals housing density ordinance

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council, following recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission, has voted to repeal a city ordinance that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has said was in violation of state law. The ordinance, dealing with housing density in the city, was said to...