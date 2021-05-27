Transitional shelter to remain open

COVID-19 protocols within Monroe County general population shelters during hurricane season will continue, with the exception that mask wearing be optional and not mandatory. Overall, the Keys’ approach to storm season remains the same aside from facial coverings no longer being required when entering a shelter. In the event of a major hurricane (Category 3-5), all residents will be encouraged to evacuate to the mainland, as there are no shelters in the county for a hurricane rated at or above a Category 3. The Florida International University and Fuchs Pavilion locations will be open, as well as other facilities within Miami-Dade County (based on their availability on a per storm basis).