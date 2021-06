Gigi Hadid loves a versatile shoe. Her closet is full of trusty, easy-to-wear, and affordable footwear pieces — think multi-seasonal black booties from Vagabond Shoemakers or the ‘ugly’ dad sneakers from Ash. Though these styles feel a little more fall/winter, have no fear — the model also has an incredible summer footwear arsenal. Hadid’s latest wear-with-everything white slides is a must-have summer sandal. She wore the cream-colored slides from Franco Sarto while out and about in New York City on June 3. The street style star was spotted running errands around town, without a baby stroller this time around. (Hadid has been photographed taking walks with baby Khai all throughout summer.)