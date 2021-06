The Dallas Wings opened the season with an impressive 94-71 road win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Opinions varied widely on how successful they were expected to be in the preseason. They had become the first team in WNBA history to draft both the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft (Charli Collier and Awak Kuier, respectively) and also added No. 5 pick Chelsea Dungee and No. 13 pick Dana Evans. With those four joining stars Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who nearly led the Wings to the playoffs in 2020, the ceiling for Dallas became very high, but people also knew that they were still very young.