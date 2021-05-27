MSOB: Biocontrol Treatment Mitigates HLB Symptoms
Huanglongbing (HLB) continues to be an issue for citrus growers, but a biocontrol treatment shows promise in combatting symptoms. Using a benign strain of Xylella fastidiosa bacteria in infected trees is helping mitigate the impact of HLB. “Trees that we injected with the biocontrol had far fewer symptoms than the control trees that we had not treated. In some of these tests, the difference was quite striking,” said Don Hopkins, emeritus professor of Plant Pathology at the University of Florida.agnetwest.com