Charcuterie board company Casero is opening a storefront in the Mueller neighborhood soon. The shop will open at 2100 Robert Browning St. on Wednesday, June 2. Casero makes charcuterie, cheese, and crudite boards, as well as pates, pickles, and mustards to go on them. The boards make use of local products like jams from South Lamar shop Confituras and honey from Two Hives, and come in three sizes which can feed four to 16 people. Customers can order one of several types of boards (like the Louise with five cheeses, honeycomb, dried and fresh fruits, nuts, and jam) or create a custom board.